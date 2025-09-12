Scientists build unbelievable facility that can generate hurricane-force winds: 'The only research like this in the entire world'

In a quiet South Carolina town, a $40 million research center is blasting full-size homes with hurricane-force winds to see how they hold up.

"We do a lot of research on different types of building components to see how they stand up to natural hazards," Rachael Gauthier, meteorologist and science producer for the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety Research Center, told The Post and Courier. "We're doing all of this … some of the only research like this in the entire world."

The facility, which opened in 2010, is situated in a Chester County town with fewer than 300 residents. But inside, it's anything but sleepy. The center houses the second-largest wind tunnel in North America, capable of simulating Category 3 hurricanes and up to 8 inches of rainfall per hour. Full-scale one- and two-story homes undergo rigorous tests that simulate real-world storm damage.

"Our research has shown that shingles can start flying off your home in winds as low as 60 miles per hour," said Gauthier. "Once your roof cover and this underlayment is ripped off, for every one inch of rain that falls, up to nine bathtubs full of water can go through these cracks and into your home."

The center focuses on one main question: what keeps a home standing during a storm? Researchers put building materials, construction methods, and design features to the test to see what works and what doesn't. Homeowners, builders, and insurers can use what they learn to make homes safer and reduce costly repairs.

"Your home is your biggest investment, so everything you can do to keep it safe from the storms and keep your family in your home definitely goes a long way," said Gauthier.

The research has already led to insights that could strengthen homes. Roof upgrades, or even simple fixes like adding flashing tape to seal seams, can help homes weather hurricanes more effectively. These improvements not only prevent structural damage but also reduce the environmental toll of rebuilding and repair.

Homeowners stand to benefit in very real ways. Stronger, better-built homes can mean fewer repairs and a little less worry when storms roll in. At the same time, sturdier homes create less waste from damage and rebuilding, which is better for the planet.

These innovations may take years to become standard. Still, the research center gives a glimpse of a future where science strengthens homes and helps people face storms with greater confidence.

