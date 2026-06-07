Hyundai Ioniq 5 becomes the only EV on Kelley Blue Book's best family cars list — and now starts at $35,000

The rankings focus on what families often prioritize, including value, efficiency, and safety.

Kelley Blue Book named the Hyundai Ioniq 5 to its 12 Best Family Cars of 2026, and no other electric vehicle made the list.

On top of that, Hyundai has lowered the entry price for the 2026 model to $35,000.

What happened?

In Kelley Blue Book's 2026 family-car picks, the Ioniq 5 appears alongside SUVs such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 while standing out as the only electric vehicle on the list.

The rankings focus on what families often prioritize, including value, efficiency, and safety. To make the cut, a vehicle must have a 5-Star National Highway Traffic Safety Administration safety rating, an IIHS Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ award, or both, according to Electrek.

Hyundai said some trims in the 2026 Ioniq 5 lineup got price reductions of up to $9,800. The base Standard Range SE now starts at $35,000, with an Environmental Protection Agency-estimated range of 245 miles. The SE rear-wheel-drive boosts the EPA-estimated range to 318 miles and is priced at $37,500.

Hyundai says that when plugged into a 350-kilowatt, 800-volt direct-current fast charger, the SUV can add up to 178 miles in about 15 minutes.

Why does it matter?

EVs can save drivers significant amounts of money compared to gas-powered cars, and they typically require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

Hyundai says the 2026 Ioniq 5 now includes a North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, giving it access to more than 25,000 Tesla Superchargers.

Earlier this year, Kelley Blue Book also named the model the "best-of-the-best EV" in its 2026 Best Buy Awards, Electrek reported.

Charging an EV at home is also much cheaper than relying on public chargers. Adding solar panels can lower costs even further, since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public stations or drawing electricity from the grid. Learn how to get the best deal on solar here.

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