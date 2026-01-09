Hyundai reveals unexpected new use for humanoid robots: '[It] doesn't have to move like a person does'

Hyundai is getting ready to deploy humanoid robots in manufacturing electric vehicles, according to WSBTV.

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show, Hyundai showed off the latest robot from its subsidiary, Boston Dynamics. The robot was the newest iteration of Atlas, a product that prominently features 360 degrees of movement in multiple joints. This allows Atlas to move in some decidedly surreal ways, such as by fully rotating its torso and bending its fingers backward.

"It's pretty simple. Atlas doesn't have to move like a person does. We're looking for the most stable, efficient way to get up," said a spokesperson during the unveiling event.

Hyundai intends to start deploying Atlas in its factories by 2028. The company named its electric vehicle factory in Savannah, Georgia, as one of the destinations for Atlas, though it intends to use the robots worldwide. Hyundai has already pledged to purchase tens of thousands of Boston Dynamics robots in the coming years.

Robotics has long played a significant role in EV manufacturing, and other brands, like Tesla, are equally working on adding humanoids to the mix. This can be a boon to minimizing safety risks, though robots are also likely to displace human labor thanks to lower costs.

Accelerating electric vehicle adoption is an important step in replacing gas cars. Light-duty vehicles contribute a significant amount of atmospheric pollution, which exacerbates destructive weather patterns and incurs steep costs in many sectors.

Boston Dynamics was confident about the graduation of Atlas from the lab to the factory floor.

"This generation of Atlas significantly reduces the amount of unique parts in the robot, and every component has been designed for compatibility with automotive supply chains," said general manager Zack Jackowski. "With Hyundai Motor Group's backing, we will achieve the best reliability and economies of scale in the industry."

