Lakeland may freeze new data centers for a year after 'Project Swan' sparks backlash

"During the moratorium, it's not just a pause; it's not just saying no to say no."

Public opposition to a massive proposed facility has led leaders in Lakeland, Florida, to weigh a one-year pause on additional hyperscale data center applications, according to Fox 13.

What's happening?

At an agenda study on June 12, commissioners are expected to take up a proposed 12-month pause on new hyperscale data centers. Fox 13 reported that, if approved, the moratorium would take effect immediately as staff revisits the city's land use regulations.

Momentum for the temporary ban grew after objections to "Project Swan," a 550,000-square-foot data center proposed near Old Tampa Highway and Wilkinson Road. Residents told the station their concerns include potential effects on noise, water, electricity demand, and wildlife.

According to Fox 13, City Commissioner Stephanie Madden said Lakeland's current data centers do not resemble the utility load of a 300-megawatt hyperscale development. The developer has since paused Project Swan while reviewing the city's initial requirements, the station reported.

If the city moves ahead, the ordinance would get a first reading on July 6. A public hearing and final vote would happen on July 20. The timeline could become shorter if officials finish the new rules sooner, but commissioners would still have to vote formally to end the pause early.

Why are hyperscale data centers concerning?

The debate reflects a growing tension playing out in communities across the country as data center proposals increase.

Many residents across the country are unsure or doubtful that local roads, water permits, and the power grid can absorb a project of that magnitude.

Madden summed up that concern to Fox 13: "With that public engagement, we want to make sure: Do we have enough electrons on the grid? Do we have enough water on our permit? What kind of scale is the appropriate scale?"

A temporary ban could give Lakeland time to answer those questions before locking in a major development.

What's being done?

Lakeland's city attorney is expected to examine how to define a "hyperscale" data center in legal terms and compare rules used elsewhere. The definition would distinguish standard facilities from projects large enough to strain utilities.

Madden said that the proposed moratorium is supposed to show real progress rather than simply shut the door on development.

"During the moratorium, it's not just a pause; it's not just saying no to say no," she said to Fox 13. "We'll be required by the courts to show we're progressing and asking questions."

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