Startup unveils breakthrough technology that solves major problem with EVs: 'Maximizing the performance'

The news is promising for EV makers and drivers alike.

One common critique of electric vehicles is that charging them is not always fast.

Hydrohertz, a startup from the United Kingdom, may have a battery solution that could speed up those charging times for EV drivers, according to eeNews Automotive.

As the outlet explained, it all comes down to temperature. In a typical battery pack, heat fluctuates across the system.

These "thermal gradients" can slow down the pack as it tries to manage multiple temperatures at once.

Instead, Hydrohertz's patented Dectravalve design adds several chambers to the battery pack. This allows it to independently treat different temperature conditions around the battery simultaneously.

A manufacturer tested a battery with a Dectravalve pack and found that it maintained more consistent temperatures across the board. As a result of that stability, it could charge up to 68% faster, eeNews Automotive reported.

The news is promising for EV makers and drivers alike. Faster charging is a major convenience, but it also means it's easier for people to keep EVs at an ideal power level.

That's a good sign for longer driving range and battery health. Plus, better temperature control over batteries means they are better protected from overheating and are thus safer to use.

Innovations like the Dectravalve system could be especially useful in places with higher-voltage charging systems, such as Europe. The United States' fast-charging infrastructure would also benefit from more stable batteries as it expands.

"[Dectravalve] can keep every part of the battery pack at a consistent, optimum temperature, maximizing the performance of the cells across the entire pack," Hydrohertz CTO Martyn Talbot said, per eeNews Automotive.

Charging time is not the only concern of those looking to switch to an EV, but it is a big one. If the Dectravalve system can help reduce the wait during a top-up, it will likely encourage more people to swap a gas-guzzler for an electric model with no tailpipe pollution.

Already have an EV? Adding solar energy to your home can significantly help you lower your charging costs. Check out TCD's Solar Explorer for some help getting started and staying under budget.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.