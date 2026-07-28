Canadian billionaire drops $5 million on first annual service for hydrogen superyacht in France

At the center of Breakthrough's design is liquid-hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion, a setup that makes it the first large superyacht built around the technology.

A superyacht commissioned by Bill Gates but never used by the billionaire is drawing attention for its eye-popping maintenance costs. Now owned by former NHL player-turned-billionaire Patrick Dovigi, the hydrogen-powered vessel Breakthrough is undergoing a $5 million service.

What happened?

According to Luxurylaunches, Breakthrough appears to have undergone its first substantial post-delivery maintenance after spending roughly a month in La Ciotat, France. The 390-foot vessel was previously linked to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

The timing coincided with the yacht's first annual class survey following its May 2025 delivery. AIS data cited by the outlet showed the vessel docked from June 16 to July 16. While the reported $5 million maintenance bill is staggering, it represents just a small fraction of the ongoing costs of owning a superyacht of this size and complexity.

At the center of Breakthrough's design is liquid-hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion, a setup that makes it the first large superyacht built around the technology. The yacht carries as much as 4.4 tons of liquid hydrogen in an over 3,200-cubic-foot vacuum-insulated tank that stores the fuel at temperatures of minus 423 degrees Fahrenheit.

Power comes from 16 PowerCell fuel-cell modules with an output of about 3 to 3.2 megawatts. During the annual review, inspectors likely focused on items such as the tank supports, insulation, pressure and boil-off readings, hydrogen detectors, and the emergency shutdown system.

Why does it matter?

Any massive superyacht like this is still a wasteful method of traveling, though if such a vessel is to exist, it's at least a step in a better direction to design it with less polluting fuel technologies.

Still, scientists generally agree that hydrogen fuel doesn't materially reduce greenhouse gas emissions unless it is electrolyzed through renewable energy, in some ways converting the renewable energy into a physical fuel. If the hydrogen fuel is created with gas turbines, it's mainly just moving the pollution around — though it stands to reason that, over time, this "green hydrogen" can become more and more prevalent.

When new energy technology proves it can be maintained safely and predictably, it becomes easier for other industries to see it as a serious option. Lessons from marine hydrogen systems could eventually help ports, shipping companies, and manufacturers evaluate similar equipment for cleaner transportation and power applications.

Luxury Launches noted that Breakthrough also highlights an efficiency concept with wider use beyond luxury travel. Its hydrogen system's recovered heat warms the pool, steam room, and heated floors, illustrating how businesses and cities can capture wasted energy instead of producing separate heat from scratch.

What's being done?

Hydrogen technology is moving beyond the concept stage and into operational testing. Annual inspections like this are part of building confidence in new systems.

Projects like this can serve as testing grounds for technology that later expands into other sectors. A 390-foot vessel built to carry as many as 30 guests and up to 43 crew members must meet strict standards, and success in that setting can help demonstrate how design, monitoring, and maintenance support safe hydrogen use.

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