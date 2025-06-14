  • Tech Tech

Traveler shares unbelievable experience aboard experimental train fueled by futuristic energy source: 'Can the technology work in real life?'

by Taylor Smith
Photo Credit: YouTube

A jaw-dropping ride on what's being called one of the most advanced trains ever built is turning heads on YouTube and giving travelers a glimpse of what the future of clean transportation could look like.

In a video posted by the channel DownieLive, a traveler documents their experience aboard an experimental train powered by hydrogen, a cleaner alternative to diesel and traditional electricity. 

The question the traveler poses is, "Can the technology work in real life?"

The sleek locomotive in question is the first of North America's push toward sustainable rail travel, and the video gives viewers a front-row seat to its smooth, silent ride.

The train, known as Train de Charlevoix, produces zero tailpipe pollution. Instead of burning fuel, it uses hydrogen cells to generate electricity, and the only byproducts are water vapor and condensed water. For passengers, that means cleaner air, a quieter trip, and less reliance on gas or coal-powered infrastructure.

As more cities look for ways to reduce traffic, air pollution, and climate-warming pollution, hydrogen-powered rail offers a promising solution. 

It can cut down on respiratory health risks caused by dirty air, reduce maintenance costs tied to aging diesel systems, and even shorten commute times with smoother acceleration.

And it's not just good for daily riders. Hydrogen trains like this one could help governments save millions by updating rail lines with more efficient, lower-cost options that don't require full electrification.

This technology is one of many fueling hope for a cleaner, more convenient future, alongside groups like EnergySage, which makes it easy to switch to solar, and ZeroAvia, which is developing hydrogen-powered aircraft.

Commenters on the video are buzzing with questions and excitement. 

Would you trust a train that travels over 600 miles an hour?

No way ⛔

Sign me up 😀

I'd need more info first 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Absolutely beautiful scenery! It's great that this technology is making its way to other applications," one commented. 

Another wrote: "It's also good to see a non-carbon burning process actually work on something as big as a train."

