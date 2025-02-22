Scientist make game-changing discovery that could help unlock the next generation of aviation technology: 'This innovation offers promising opportunities'

If the engineering hurdles of this fuel can be overcome, its impact on air travel could be significant.

Fresh research is showing how a polymer found in woody organic matter can make hydrogen fuel more viable for airplanes.

Scientists were able to bind hydrogen to a lignin-based jet fuel, meaning it can be stably transported and used in a liquid state. Hydrogen is challenging as a fuel because it needs to be pressurized and takes up a lot of room with its low energy density. Liquefying it helps on both of those fronts. But liquefying pure hydrogen requires super-cold temperatures, which is a logistical nightmare.

"This innovation offers promising opportunities for compatibility with existing infrastructure and economic viability for scalable production," lead author Bin Yang said, via Tech Xplore. "It could help create a synergistic system that enhances the efficiency, safety, and ecological benefits of both sustainable aviation fuel and hydrogen technologies."

Washington State University, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, the University of New Haven, and Natural Resources Canada contributed to the research. It builds on Yang's previous work in using agricultural waste to make the lignin-based jet fuel.

That jet fuel was already promising thanks to its ability to avoid emitting polluting aromatics when burned. Researchers across the board have been working a long time on making hydrogen fuel viable. While Yang's research is headed in the right direction, it will take years for these kinds of innovations to find their way into supply chains and infrastructure.

Hydrogen is often touted as an eco-friendly option when electric power isn't practical. The promise of hydrogen fuel depends entirely on how it's made, however. Typically, hydrogen is pulled from water, but if the energy used to do so comes from a dirty fuel source such as coal or gas, any potential environmental benefits are lost. Luckily, there have been innovations to make hydrogen reliably from sustainable power sources.

If the engineering hurdles of hydrogen fuel can be overcome, its impact on air travel could be significant. Aviation is responsible for about 4% of the rising global temperature. The more we can clean up the business of flying, the more we can enjoy a green future while still scratching the travel itch. If you're eager to reduce your footprint while seeing the world, take a look at our guide on low-impact travel.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.