Researcher develops astonishing process to pull energy from sun even on cloudy days: 'Far more efficient'

The researchers said commercialization could be possible in the next five years.

Scientists from Canada are testing a new method to produce hydrogen from sunlight by splitting apart water molecules, which could be a more affordable and efficient solution for clean energy.

The engineering team behind the research is using sunlight and "Earth-abundant materials" to create semiconductor catalysts that can produce hydrogen, according to a report in Tech Xplore about the research study.

The material is made from carbon nitride, which can absorb sunlight from multiple angles and even on cloudy days. Existing hydrogen production methods involve using traditional solar panels to generate electricity first before "dry water splitting."

"That involves a lot of energy loss, whereas using sunlight directly to generate hydrogen is far more efficient," said project lead Karthik Shankar, per Tech Xplore.

Hydrogen is a leading clean energy alternative to fossil fuels that are costly to produce. Many researchers around the world are working on cheaper and more efficient solutions.

This new technological development doesn't need to use storage batteries, which are expensive, large, and difficult to transport. It's also more environmentally friendly than solar panels on the market and would release minimal pollution.

There's a huge global need for more clean energy options like this. Having more diverse and reliable sources will help us curb pollution faster to benefit human health and the environment.

The researchers said commercialization could be possible in the next five years. Until then, the best way to get on board with the clean energy movement today is by getting involved with solar power.

Installing solar panels on your property can cut the cost of your home's energy down to nearly $0. There are several companies that offer tools to help you navigate the switch, like EnergySage, which makes it easy to compare quotes from local installers for free. This can save you up to $10,000 on installation.

For more tips on installing your own rooftop solar panels or getting involved with a community solar program, check out TCD's guides.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.