After 23 carless days in California, a hybrid made gas prices almost irrelevant

He wrote that he used to fill up about once a week, but the Camry lasted a month on a single tank.

Once his car became undrivable, a California driver spent 23 days getting around by bus, train, and on foot while the vehicle sat in the shop.

After a series of fixes and failures, the driver opted to replace the aging vehicle with a new hybrid, which came with a few high-tech perks.

What happened?

In the San Bernardino Sun, David Allen, a Southern California columnist, said his 2015 Fiat was sidelined by a broken gear shifter, and his mechanic could not locate the needed part either nearby or anywhere else in the country, causing the vehicle to sit in the shop for days.

Across those 23 days in March and April, Allen traveled by relying on public transit and walking.

Allen had already seen signs that his Fiat was nearing the end of its run: a door handle came off, the battery failed, and parts were becoming harder to find.

Facing an approaching registration deadline, he went looking for another car and ultimately paid $34,000 for a used 2025 Toyota Camry hybrid.

Modern features made the switch an adjustment. Allen joked that learning to use a backup camera, touchscreen, Bluetooth, and lane alerts was a change after years of viewing power windows as "a touch of elegance."

Plus, the savings on fuel showed up right away. He wrote that he used to fill up about once a week, but the Camry lasted a month on a single tank. After two months of ownership, he had stopped for gas only twice and was averaging 47 miles per gallon.

Hybrids rely on gas motors and electric batteries. Together, they can reduce trips to the pump and save drivers big on gas costs.

In California, where gas prices are often high and can stay elevated for long stretches, those savings can stand out even more. Choosing a newer, more common hybrid model can also make parts and service easier to find than for an older niche vehicle.

Because hybrids use less gasoline, they also reduce tailpipe pollution and cut demand for the fossil fuels linked to climate-warming emissions.

What can I do?

If your current car is aging, a hybrid can be a middle-ground option if you're looking to save on gas but aren't ready for a fully electric option. It offers many of the everyday savings tied to electrification while avoiding range anxiety or the need for home charging.

Fuel economy, insurance costs, repair history, and battery warranty coverage are among the factors to compare before making a purchase.

A test drive can help, especially for anyone moving from an older vehicle to a newer model packed with technology. Allen found that voice controls took some adjustment, even if the fuel savings made the switch worthwhile.

He called the new car "a modest step away from Big Oil and toward the future."

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