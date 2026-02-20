HVAC tech weighs in on the common myths plaguing the discourse on heat pumps: 'Understanding the truth ... can help you make informed decisions'

Despite myths that suggest otherwise, an upgraded heating and cooling system is one of the best ways to save money on your utility bills.

That's why one HVAC tech used social media to shut down misinformation about heat pumps. Northwest Expert Heating (@nwexpertheating), an HVAC company based in Washington, shared a clip debunking rumors on TikTok.

"Understanding the truth about heat pumps can help you make informed decisions," the HVAC tech said.

The expert addressed skepticism about heat pumps' working in cold climates and explained that the appliances are actually designed to be efficient in low temperatures.





The HVAC tech also debunked myths about noise and maintenance. The expert said heat pumps are much quieter than traditional HVAC systems and require about the same amount of maintenance over time.

According to the clip, the environmental impact of heat pumps has also been called into question. However, the HVAC tech said heat pumps have a smaller carbon footprint than alternative options.

Another myth debunked was about the price of heat pumps. While they may cost more than traditional systems, the HVAC tech said homeowners save money over time via lower energy costs.

