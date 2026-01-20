Expert calls out HVAC technicians after noticing frustrating industry trend: 'I'm going to probably make a few people mad'

An HVAC expert called out others in the industry, noting it was their responsibility to get with the times and help customers make the kind of upgrades that can save significant money.

In the dog days of summer, HVAC Guide for Homeowners (@NewHVACGuide) — dedicated to helping people make better decisions when they buy heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products — said that veteran technicians had no excuse if they claimed inverters, heat pumps, and mini-splits were out of their league.

"I'm going to probably make a few people mad, especially if they're in the industry, in this video, but that's kinda what I do," the creator says.

He acknowledges that "nobody knows everything" and there's a place for people who specialize in boilers, for example. But, he argues, there is also "some laziness in our industry," contending that certain experienced folks were unwilling to learn and still "expect to be paid a premium rate for things that many homeowners can do themselves."





Citing widely available information and tutorials, he advised people to listen to their service providers: "If a contractor says to you, 'Mr. Homeowner, Mrs. Homeowner, hey, that system that you're interested in, that's too complicated, too many bells and whistles,' … I would believe them."

Upgrading your heating and cooling system is a great way to save money on utility bills, and it can also help you mitigate the effects of rising energy prices. TCD's HVAC Explorer allows you to explore options so you can save 50% on energy bills with a new, efficient HVAC setup.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

As the HVAC adviser pointed out, there are plenty of resources to assist you with a switch.

‣ Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

‣ Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

‣ TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto's HVAC leases start at $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

If you pair solar panels with an efficient HVAC system and other electric appliances, you can lower your utility costs even more. TCD's Solar Explorer will help you find the best setup for your home and budget and can save you $10,000 on an installation.

The free Palmetto Home app is another way to save big, as it unlocks up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades via challenges such as reducing your energy use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



