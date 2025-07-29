Woman debunks widespread myth about hurricanes: 'A direct result'

There's a strong connection between intense climate-fueled storms and the exploitation of vulnerable communities.

Social media influencer Chronically Emily (@chronicallyemilly) shared a video discussing the systemic ways communities are taken advantage of following natural disasters.

Emily explained that people in influential positions often take advantage of the consequences of our overheating planet to exploit and prey on those who are less fortunate. She said minority communities are disproportionately affected by extreme weather events such as hurricanes.

She also debunked the myth that people are artificially producing hurricanes custom-designed to keep vulnerable populations down. Emily emphasized the need to understand the basics of hurricanes and focus on climate awareness and infrastructure change rather than pointing fingers in the wrong direction.

"The hurricanes happening are natural hurricanes, but the strength that they are is a direct result of the influences of humankind," Emily said.

Emily's video PSA is important because it offers science-backed truth about how hurricanes form.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

There is no scientific evidence to prove that people intentionally cause hurricanes to benefit themselves at the expense of others. However, the destruction hurricanes cause does have profound effects on people who are already disadvantaged and of lower socioeconomic status.

It's crucial to debunk hurricane myths by reminding the public of the relevant science and discouraging conspiracy theories. Social media myths about malicious weather manipulation only distract us from the real facts about our changing climate and hinder progress toward sustainable solutions.

The best approach is to calmly and rationally correct false beliefs and take an educational approach (rather than a demeaning one) to debunk common weather misconceptions. You can do this by learning about critical climate issues such as hurricanes and sharing what you know with family, friends, or social media followers.

Emily's TikTok followers appreciated her insight and perspective on hurricanes and their effects on vulnerable communities.

"Correlation is not causation," one TikTok user commented on the video. "So many people fail to realize that."

Someone else wrote, "Only you can enlighten yourself."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.