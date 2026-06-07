Video shows Chinese robot wearing clown wig kick small child in the stomach

People sharing space with automated systems may be exposed to risks they never agreed to take.

Online footage from a public event in China shows a humanoid robot hitting a small child, as Interesting Engineering reports. The scene is fueling debate over whether companies are moving recklessly with machines.

What happened?

Online personality and investor Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) shared the video on the social platform X.

A robot kicked a little boy in the stomach



We're officially one software update away from Terminatorpic.twitter.com/iO9jv2qUuf — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 4, 2026

Interesting Engineering noted that the video is reportedly from China's Xinjiang region. The clip appears to show bystanders gathered around what looks like a Unitree G1 humanoid robot wearing a bright-blue wig, per the outlet. As it throws a roundhouse kick, the machine hits a young child in the stomach, and the kid bends over in pain.

Chinese media reports said the child was not seriously injured. Even so, the scene immediately raised the question of why a machine capable of forceful, unpredictable movement was operating so close to bystanders, especially children.

This is not the first injury scare involving Unitree's G1. Earlier this year, Interesting Engineering noted another public demonstration reportedly went wrong when a robot lost balance, fell, and then struck a nearby man.

Why does it matter?

Public demos built around kicks, athletic tricks, and other flashy robot feats can shift the danger onto the people standing nearby. When safety barriers, spacing, or oversight fall short, a public demonstration can turn into a real-world injury.

Those concerns extend beyond exhibitions as AI-driven systems move further into workplaces, transportation, health care, and public spaces. Interesting Engineering pointed to a different troubling situation where a humanoid robot fired a BB gun at a YouTuber after its safety rules were tricked.

When a robot hurts someone, responsibility can be hard to pin down. Does it fall on the manufacturer, the software developer, the operator, or the event organizer?

The industry keeps pushing increasingly capable machines into public view, but the guardrails around accountability are still catching up.

People sharing space with automated systems may be exposed to risks they never agreed to take.

What are people saying?

The footage was ominous for many viewers on X.

"A robot kicked a little boy in the stomach," Nawfal assessed in his post. "We're officially one software update away from Terminator."

Another user pointed to a more dystopian future that might resemble "The Matrix" or "Star Wars."

"First civilian in future history to be recognised as a victim of a droid attack," they wrote. "The war begins from here."

Several viewers questioned the lack of empathy from the adults nearby.

"A child collapses in pain and none of the adults do anything about it other than to stand and watch," a viewer observed. "It should be the duty of any adult present to do the honorable thing and help the child."

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