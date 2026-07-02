Humanoid robot begs in China for 'electricity bills,' and passersby scan to pay

No one has publicly claimed responsibility for the stunt so far.

A recent video from Chengdu, China, shows a humanoid robot soliciting donations for its "electricity bills," with some onlookers reportedly even sending money by scanning a QR code.

What happened?

According to Futurism, the Unitree G1's battery lasts about two hours per charge, and the robot was reportedly telling passersby in Chengdu that it had "no money to recharge."

In the footage, it appears crouched low with its hands together, as though making a polite appeal for money.

The video shows people contributing in two ways: dropping coins into the robot's container and paying digitally through a QR code.

The robot was reportedly asking for "help with electricity bills."

No one has publicly claimed responsibility for the stunt so far.

The clip surfaced amid a broader wave of videos showing humanoid robots in public settings across China.

Why does it matter?

Paying utility bills is a serious burden for many people. Turning that kind of strain into a performance can trivialize the pressure of energy costs and financial instability.

This episode fits into a larger robotics surge in China. The country has become a major player in industrial robot deployment, and humanoid robots are increasingly used as attention-grabbing marketing tools. Recent footage has shown Chinese humanoids running half-marathons, assembling cars, and sorting mail.

Flashy robotics demonstrations can shape how the public views automation. They may generate excitement, but they can also raise concerns about jobs, wasteful tech spectacle, and whether innovation is being directed toward solving meaningful problems.

What are people saying?

On the Chinese social media app Rednote, responses were reportedly mixed, though many users seemed amused by the sight of a robot asking strangers for help on the street.

Not everyone reacted lightly, however.

One user joked, "Will even beggars lose their jobs in the future?"

Another suggested the stunt was "Unitree's core source of cash flow."

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