Scientists develop human-biology inspired system to tackle harmful air toxins — here's how it could keep buildings clean

Scientists at the Seoul National University College of Engineering have developed an air filtration system inspired by the human body. The breakthrough offers a promising new way to tackle harmful toxins in the air.

One result of the COVID-19 pandemic was a renewed focus on air quality, particularly in tight indoor spaces such as offices, homes, and restaurants. With that in mind, many people have sought out air purifiers, which are devices that filter dust, carbon dioxide, and other toxins out of the air. It is estimated that the market for air purifiers will reach $6.8 billion by 2030.

However, filters used in conventional air purification systems ultimately deteriorate due to accumulated dust, and the filters fail to remove toxins effectively. For this reason, filters have to be changed regularly, which has the unintended effect of producing significant waste.

In a research article published in Advanced Materials, the authors of the study sought to solve those problems. They were inspired by the human body's natural ability for purification and detoxification.

They focused on how gas moves through our respiratory and circulatory systems — oxygen is provided to the cells through the bloodstream, while unnecessary carbon dioxide and other pollutants are expelled. Other waste is excreted through the kidneys.

The scientists created a water circulation system that mimics how our blood circulates, and they used a laser to create an elastic filter that makes uniform microbubbles in the process.

According to Tech Xplore: "The microbubble-based gas exchange system features a simple principle and structure, enabling easy scalability by increasing the size or number of devices." That means the system they developed could be applied to various sizes of indoor spaces. The new system can work in a tight space such as a car or in larger spaces such as office conference rooms.

This is extremely important because research indicates air filtration systems are highly effective in keeping people healthy in areas with high pollution levels. And it is only the latest development in the quest to keep people breathing healthy oxygen.

Researchers at Binghamton University recently created artificial plants that can pull carbon dioxide out of the air. Earlier this year, India unveiled an outdoor, two-story air purifier in a New Delhi park to help provide cleaner air for its residents.

Around the globe, devoted scientists' steadfast dedication to making more efficient air filtration systems can have us all breathing a little easier.

