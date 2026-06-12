Close-up footage of a carpenter bee's tiny tongue has viewers rethinking the pollinator homeowners kill too often

An awe-inspiring video of a carpenter bee licking the salt off a person's hand has drawn thousands of viewers on Reddit, offering an unusually close view of a commonly misunderstood pollinator.

The rapid motion coming from the bee's mouthpart drew plenty of attention, with many having never seen a bee's tongue.

What happened?

A close-up video, titled "Carpenter bee tongue in overdrive," showed the bee getting some electrolytes with its proboscis extended. (Click here to view if footage does not appear.)

The thread also turned into a mini discussion on bee anatomy. Commenters seemed to doubt that bees have tongues, but did some research and gave a definitive answer: "Proboscis is the snout-shaped part that houses the tongue. So yeah, they do have tongues."

Why does it matter?

Bees tend to have a bad reputation due to their ability to sting and their likeness to wasps, but carpenter bees are pollinators and do important ecological work that often receives far too little appreciation.

Killing them can harm other beneficial insects that support flowers, gardens, local ecosystems, and crucially, our food supply.

Several people in the comments suggested that the footage made carpenter bees seem more interesting and less threatening.

"Little bee kisses!" one gushed.

What can I do?

For those with yards or gardens, you can take action to support native pollinators, including bees. That can mean planting a variety of flowering plants and being cautious about insecticide use. Small changes can make a property more welcoming.

For at least one commenter, they found a newfound appreciation for the insect: "So beautiful and adorable."

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