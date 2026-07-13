Homeowner fears internet outage erased weeks of rooftop solar savings — commenters explain what really happened

The missing display data generally should not cancel out the bill reduction.

A three-week internet outage left one homeowner with an unsettling surprise: once their connection returned, the solar monitoring app still listed those missing weeks as showing "0 energy production."

That led to a costly-sounding concern and left the homeowner wondering if Wi-Fi cuts out and the app stops reporting, does that also mean the financial benefit from the panels is gone?

What happened?

On Reddit, a homeowner described losing home internet for three weeks and then seeing their Enlighten app continue to display no solar output for that period even after service was restored. They wanted to know whether Pepco would still account for any electricity their system generated during the outage.

"Or, is Pepco completely unaware and will my energy bill skyrocket because there is no offset from solar?" the poster asked. "Anyone know what I should expect? Thanks!"

According to commenters, the lack of internet should not have stopped the system from making electricity.

"Pepco isn't monitoring your solar production from the Enphase portal. They are trying their own utility meter," one said. "Most likely the system worked correctly during the Internet outage, it just wasn't able to communicate the data to the portal."

"We lost internet for a few days, had similar questions," another added. "The solar panels kept on producing so total imports/exports as measured by utility meter kept working."

So even if the app does not show production for that stretch, the missing display data generally should not cancel out the bill reduction the system would normally provide.

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Why does it matter?

Many people treat their solar app as if it were the system itself. In most cases, however, the app is simply the dashboard, while the meter is what helps determine whether a utility bill reflects the solar energy a home exported or the electricity it pulled from the grid.

A temporary internet outage may be frustrating, especially if the app never fills in the missing history, but it generally should not mean a rooftop investment stopped working or that bill savings vanished.

Adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect a home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. Even if panels are still producing during a communications outage, a battery can provide more control over when that electricity is used and help keep essential devices running when the grid goes down.

Pila is also expanding lower-cost backup options for homeowners. The company's plug-and-play batteries are priced at a fraction of the cost of a whole-home backup system.

What can I do?

If a solar app suddenly shows zeros after an internet outage, utility bills and meter readings can indicate whether the usual solar offset continued. If the bill still reflects the usual solar offset, the issue is likely with monitoring rather than production.

An installer or system manufacturer may be able to confirm whether the equipment stored any data locally or explain why the monitoring gap is still showing.

For future protection, battery storage can help on multiple fronts. It can keep key appliances powered during blackouts, reduce the amount of electricity purchased during high-rate periods, and make it easier to rely on solar power directly.

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