Homeowner considers off-grid upgrade for multi-day blackouts: 'I'm looking for short-term back up power'

"Which would you choose, the battery or the motor?"

A homeowner interested in energy independence wondered whether it was better to invest in a gasoline-powered generator or a solar-powered battery for emergencies.

Using the phrase "Prepping for Tuesday," which refers to being ready for things that can go wrong at any time, they described wanting 500 watts of electricity to run essentials, including a refrigerator and central heating system, and another 500 watts for "optional loads" such as lights, a Wi-Fi router, and a television.

They capped their need at 48 hours and acknowledged the strengths and weaknesses of each system.

"I'm looking for short-term backup power options for my house," they wrote in r/preppers. "Which would you choose, the battery or the motor?"

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Going solar and pairing panels with a battery backup is one of the best ways to avoid the hassles of power outages, save money on home energy, and reduce reliance on the aging electrical grid. Though the infrastructure can be expensive, the sun's energy is abundant and can save you serious cash over time. To get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes, explore EnergySage's free tools.

Users discussed the intricacies of storing polluting fuels and the advantages of diversifying backup power options. One even talked about a solution that would've been hard to comprehend just a short time ago.

"I'd lean battery solar gen," one commenter said. "Get something like F3000 3kWh portable power station. Quiet/no fumes, and panels recharge it during daylight. Can easily cover a 500W fridge and essentials for 48 hrs."

Someone else suggested: "Get an electric car that can do power share. Plus you can drive to recharge."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"I have solar panels," a third user noted. "High upfront costs, but all my money back in eight years. You get solar panels to offset the gas generator backup. Gas is good during the night. After you have solar, you have to decide on how much battery you want, versus how much generator to buy."

With EnergySage's free services, the average person can save up to $10,000 on a solar system. The independent clean energy adviser also has a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a solar setup as well as available incentives in each state.

As the Reddit thread showed, adding battery storage to a solar installation is one of the best ways to protect your home during power outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. Again, EnergySage has free tools to help you gather information and installation estimates.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.