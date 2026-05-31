Homeowner purposely cuts own power to see how well batteries could protect home

Investing in solar panels and battery backup systems is one of the most effective ways to strengthen your home's energy security. Beyond lowering energy costs, clean energy upgrades can help keep your home powered during outages — and a recent TikTok video shows just how impactful that setup can be.

The clip, shared by creator Solar with Chris and Alice (@solarwithchrisandalice), shows what happens when you cut grid power to a home with a backup battery.

#batterypowered #nvenergy #electricbill #lasvegassolar ♬ original sound - Solar with Chris and Alice @solarwithchrisandalice He was OFF GRID! We recently installed two Enphase 5P batteries at this townhome and went through a demonstration for our homeowner. We flipped his main breakers off to simulate a real power outage from NV Energy, and his batteries clicked over instantly ⚡ This meant he experienced zero interruptions to his power. His clocks didn't even reset. Batteries are a great way to provide back up power AND protect yourself from further rate hikes or new fees from NV Energy. He will also store most of his solar power in his battery, before exporting anything to NV Energy. Hey 👋🏼 we're Chris and Alice. We've been solar advisors in Las Vegas for years and have helped hundreds of homeowners switch to solar with batteries, the RIGHT way. If you're in the market for batteries, or are unsure if it's right for you, send us a DM or book your free energy assessment directly in our link in bio 🔗 we'll show you whether batteries makes sense for your home and how much you can save. Just facts, no pressure 👌🏼 #lasvegaslocals

"We cut the power to our homeowner's house, and it wasn't an accident," the creator explained.

According to the video, the homeowner recently had two Enphase whole-home batteries installed, and by disconnecting the home from the grid, the homeowner and installers were able to simulate what it would be like during a widespread power outage in the area.

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Within milliseconds of cutting the main breaker, the batteries kicked on. Charles, the homeowner, never even saw the lights inside his home flicker, and his clocks didn't reset.

If this test has you curious about backup batteries or solar panels, connect with the experts at EnergySage. Its free tools can connect you with quick solar installation estimates and help you compare quotes.

"These batteries click on in under 100 milliseconds," the creator explained. "When they detect an outage, they take over almost instantly."

And if the outage were real and lasted for hours or even days, the homeowner's solar panels could recharge the batteries during the day, allowing that stored energy to power the home after the sun goes down.

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Plus, home batteries can also help homeowners save money on monthly electricity bills by using stored energy to avoid peak rates. When paired with solar panels, batteries can be a powerful tool to deliver extremely low- or no-cost energy to your home.

To see how much you can save with solar, connect with the experts at EnergySage. Those who work with EnergySage experts can save up to $10,000 on the cost of installations.

Plus, EnergySage even has a helpful mapping tool to show you the average cost of solar in your area, as well as details on local incentives. It ensures you can get the best price on solar based on your home and budget.

And to dodge peak energy rates, cut ties entirely with the grid, or just protect your home from power outages, explore EnergySage's free resources on home battery backups.

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