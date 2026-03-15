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Family looks for off-grid solution following traumatic 4-day power outage: 'The big storm triggered such a bad memory'

"If set up properly, it works."

by Daniel Gala
As one Brisbane resident learned the hard way, pairing solar panels with a home battery system can make your home more resilient in the event of a long power outage.

Photo Credit: iStock

After experiencing a multiday power outage during a big storm, a homeowner turned to the internet for advice on a home battery system. 

"Earlier this year, my family were out of electricity for four days due to Cyclone Alfred," the original poster wrote on the r/brisbane subreddit. "Today, the big storm triggered such a bad memory and led to my decision to install solar batteries for our existing solar panel system."

While social media can be hit or miss when it comes to receiving quality, reliable advice, EnergySage offers free, easy-to-use tools that allow you to compare quotes from local installers, saving the average customer $10,000. 

Redditors shared their takes in the comments. 


Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

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"If set up properly, it works," one commenter said. "And, yes, they will charge even when the grid is down." 

"Definitely nice to have in these situations," another wrote. "Lots of flexibility with a lot of the newer systems, and, yes, it can be a self-sufficient off-grid option in grid down time."

"Had a local black-out here 3 days after I had a … battery installed," a third person said. "Worked flawlessly." 

Rather than turning to strangers on the internet for advice about home solar, many in-the-know homeowners have looked to EnergySage. EnergySage's free mapping tool allows you to see the average price of a solar installation in your state while also helping to make sure that you take maximum advantage of available incentives.

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Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

As the OP learned the hard way, pairing solar panels with a home battery system can make your home more resilient in the event of a power outage, ensuring that your family has the energy you need when you need it most. 

To learn more about home battery systems, including which options are available and obtaining competitive bids, you can also check out EnergySage.

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