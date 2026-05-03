Tesla Powerwall owners offer honest advice after resident considers whole-home backup

"I have had 2 multi-hour outages since. Both occurred in the evening and lasted 4-5 hours. I had no issues during either one."

As energy prices continue to rise and the U.S. is plagued by blackouts amid intensifying storms and an aging power grid, more homeowners are considering backup solutions. That's why one homeowner took to Reddit to ask about purchasing a Tesla Powerwall 3 to pair with a solar array.

The original poster asked for firsthand testimonies in the Tesla Solar subreddit.

"I've been told that two Powerwalls would provide whole-house power for 12-18 hours before needing to be recharged," they explained. "I'm in eastern North Carolina where we've been lucky to have no major hurricanes since Florence in 2018 — during that storm we were without power for 5 days."

"I'd love to hear from anyone who has the Powerwall and been in a situation where you've been without electricity for at least 24 hours," they added.

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Many homeowners may already be aware of the significant savings that solar panels can provide, but fewer may realize that adding a backup battery system can further boost those savings. Essentially, homeowners can charge their batteries with solar energy and then rely on that stored power when electricity rates are at their highest or after the sun goes down.

If this information piques your interest in taking control of your own energy generation, free tools from EnergySage can help you compare solar quotes and get quick installation estimates.

With whole-home batteries, homeowners can also benefit by accessing power during blackouts.

A few commenters added their thoughts about energy storage solutions.

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"I lost power during Helene for nine days. This is what prompted me to get Powerwalls for my existing solar panel setup," one wrote. "I have had two multi-hour outages since. Both occurred in the evening and lasted four to five hours. I had no issues during either one."

"I can run for months without using grid power, but I am in California, where I can go months without seeing clouds!" a commenter added.

"As an installer and customer, I love it. I installed my Powerwall 3s myself after years of installing them," another wrote.

These homeowners are far from alone. A quick online search turns up countless personal stories highlighting the cost savings and energy security benefits of solar panels paired with battery storage.

To see how much a clean energy upgrade can save you, connect with EnergySage. Homeowners who work with their experts can save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation.

EnergySage even offers a helpful mapping tool so you can compare the average cost of solar in your area and find details on incentives. It enables you to find the best solar panel system and price based on your home and budget.

And if you'd like to follow in these homeowners' footsteps by pairing your solar with a battery backup, EnergySage can help there, too.

Home batteries can help you avoid peak electricity rates, protect your home from outages, and maybe even cut ties with the power grid entirely.

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