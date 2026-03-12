Homeowner stunned after discovering futuristic HVAC technology at local Home Depot: 'We are finally catching up to rest of the world'

"They had condenser pads and wall mounts, line sets and covers, wiring accessories, etc."

Major retailers are stocking up to meet the rising demand for energy-efficient heat pump solutions.

One homeowner took to Reddit's r/heatpumps community to share a photo of the shelves at their local Home Depot, which were lined with mini-splits and heat pump accessories.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Just noticed my local Home Depot now has an entire section for mini-splits and accessories," the user wrote. "They had condenser pads and wall mounts, line sets and covers, wiring accessories, etc."

Because heat pumps transfer heat instead of generating it directly, they use far less energy than traditional HVAC solutions, leading to hundreds of dollars in annual savings on electric bills.





Mini-splits are ductless heat pumps perfect for controlling the temperature in individual rooms. They're also easy to install, allowing homeowners to upgrade their heating systems with little more than a trip to the hardware store.

If you're more comfortable leaving an HVAC upgrade to professionals, Mitsubishi can help you understand your options and connect with trusted installers. Mitsubishi also offers its own highly rated wall-mounted mini-splits.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Installing mini-splits is just one of the many steps you can take to protect yourself against rising energy costs. TCD's partners have an array of solutions — no trip to Home Depot necessary.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Mini-splits can be more expensive than central heating and cooling systems, but that doesn't mean you need to spend huge sums up front. Palmetto's HVAC leases start at $99 per month. They also include 12 years of maintenance, so you'll never have to worry about being left out in the cold.

To drive your energy savings even further, consider pairing your efficient HVAC system with home solar. EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on an installation and find the best system and contractor for your budget.

You can also earn up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by completing energy challenges through the Palmetto Home app. These upgrades can help you modernize your home while reducing your reliance on big energy companies.

As one commenter on the Reddit post wrote, "We are finally catching up to the rest of the world."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.