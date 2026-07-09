Singapore homeowner finds 1-3/8" ant in house, and it's one of the world's biggest

A homeowner is turning heads online after sharing a photo of a massive ant they discovered inside their house.

The insect measured about 1 3/8 inches and looked like an imposing creature in the hand of the original poster.

What happened?

The homeowner shared the images and explained the situation in the r/Ants subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"[I've] been finding some of these ants in my house, and they are the biggest I've ever seen," the homeowner wrote in the post, adding they later released the insect outside.

People in the comments said the insect appeared to be a Dinomyrmex gigas queen. One commenter called it the "largest ant in Southeast Asia and 2nd largest only behind Dinoponera from the Amazon rainforest."

When asked about the location, the poster said the ant was found in Singapore and noted that the species is native there.

The insect's size drew stunned reactions from other users. "That thing is big enough to pet," one commenter wrote.

Why does it matter?

Both native and invasive insects can find their way into homes and gardens. While discovering an unexpected bug can be unsettling, it's worth learning which species are beneficial and which can cause problems in your area. That knowledge can help you respond appropriately — for example, by safely returning a harmless native insect outdoors instead of killing it.

What can I do?

If you find a large insect indoors, using a container to capture it can give you time to figure out what it is and respond appropriately.

If repeated encounters continue, or if there are concerns about bites, pets, or children, contacting a local pest-control or wildlife expert can help identify the species and suggest the least disruptive next step.

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