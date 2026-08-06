Australia's home battery surge nears 500,000 installs

"I was very confident it would be very successful, but it's been more successful than I thought."

Nearly half a million Australian households have installed home batteries with help from the federal rebate, and the latest figures reported by Renew Economy indicate the total could pass 500,000 in August even after the incentive was reduced in May.

What's happening?

According to Renew Economy, around 487,000 discounted battery systems have been installed across Australia, representing 13 gigawatt-hours of behind-the-meter storage, Energy Minister Chris Bowen said.

Bowen said the results have gone beyond what the government had anticipated.

"I was very confident it would be very successful, but it's been more successful than I thought. That's the truth," he said at the Australian Clean Energy Summit in Sydney.

Bowen said installations are continuing at about 2,000 a day, putting the scheme on course to exceed half a million systems in August. He also noted that the initial target was 1 million by 2030, so the rebate is on track to reach half that mark in a little over a year.

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Why does it matter?

Home battery storage can help households weather outages, lower energy bills, and support off-grid use.

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It can also help households use more of the solar power they generate themselves instead of sending it back to the grid.

Bowen said batteries are helping soak up excess rooftop solar while easing pressure on the grid during high-demand periods.

"So we are … finally flattening the duck curve, which brings down pressure on prices for everyone," he said.

Battery backup is also becoming increasingly practical as electricity prices remain a major concern for many households. It can keep essential appliances running when the grid goes down while reducing dependence on utility power.

Bowen said the strongest demand is coming from outer suburbs and regional areas, indicating the technology is attracting households for practical reasons and not just climate-minded early adopters.

What's being done?

The program is still adding thousands of systems each day, even after the rebate was reduced in May.

Bowen said the scheme has delivered 13 gigawatt-hours of home battery capacity in Australia, compared with 9 gigawatt-hours for the entire United States home battery fleet. Australia now has more home battery storage than the entire United States, a gap that shows how fast the rebate is driving adoption. Read more about that milestone here.

Bowen put it simply: "Australians … they're on the journey. They're making a better energy source more reliable, cheaper, and they are well and truly on the journey."

"The original target was a million by 2030," Bowen said. "We're putting in 2,000 a day, so during August, we'll hit half a million."

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