Owner charges 50kWh home battery, then app shows it leaping past the inverter's 10kW limit

That raised an obvious question about what, exactly, the system was measuring.

A user trying to charge a 50-kilowatt-hour battery ran into a puzzling issue that could make many homeowners do a double take: The app appeared to show the battery charging faster than the inverter should allow.

That raised an obvious question about what, exactly, the system was measuring — and for people with home batteries, while the hardware can be powerful, the software readouts can still be confusing.

What's happening?

In a post on Reddit, the user wrote, "How is that possible? What am I missing?" According to the post, the setup includes a 50-kWh battery and a 10-kilowatt inverter, and the user had scheduled the battery to charge from the grid for three hours.

Using that math, they expected the session to add about 30 kWh, or roughly 60% of the battery's total capacity.

They explained that it is usually close to what the system delivers. On this day, though, the SolPlanet app appeared to show the battery climbing from around 10% state of charge to above 90% even while charging at slightly under 10 kW.

The user noted that "the increase from 5kWh (10%) to 45kWh (90%) indicates its closer to 13kW."

They also ruled out solar as the missing source of energy, writing, "It's not solar because I only had a yield of 6.6kWh today, and according to the app, it all got consumed by the home."

People in the thread proposed several ordinary explanations for the mismatch, including app rounding or reporting quirks, differences between AC-side and DC-side measurements, and state-of-charge estimates that can drift enough to make battery percentages seem less exact than the power readings.

Why does it matter?

Batteries are meant to make energy use simpler and cheaper. They can help people store lower-cost electricity for later, reduce reliance on expensive peak pricing, and keep critical appliances running during blackouts or severe weather.

For someone trying to plan overnight charging or compare grid power with rooftop solar, small measurement mismatches can feel like a major issue.

These systems can provide resilience and flexibility for households, and at a larger scale, they can help utilities reduce strain on the grid by shifting when electricity is used.

What's being done?

This kind of discrepancy often has a technical explanation rather than signaling a dangerous fault. One likely factor is how the battery state of charge is calculated. The percentage is usually estimated by software rather than measured directly, which means it can drift and later be corrected.

It can also matter which part of the system each number refers to. An inverter limit, a battery charging rate, and an app display may not all be describing the same measurement, with one value reflecting AC power from the grid and another representing estimated DC energy stored in the battery.

Delays in how the app refreshes its data can add to the confusion, making a short charging period look stranger on screen than it was in practice.

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