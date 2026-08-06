Supersized 39.2-kWh home battery promises 36 hours of backup, installs in under an hour

Base Power says its battery operates in temperatures from -22 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

Base Power, a Texas energy company, is promoting a high-capacity home battery as a way to make power blackouts less disruptive for homeowners.

When grid power fails, Base Power says its new Core system can keep an entire house running for up to 36 hours. The battery can be installed in less than an hour.

What happened?

Core has a 39.2-kilowatt-hour capacity, and Base says it is meant to serve two purposes: It can provide whole-home backup during an outage, and also help support the grid when electricity systems are operating.

Base Power says the battery holds about three times as much energy as a typical home battery, Electrek reported. One unit can provide up to 36 hours of backup power, while two units could provide as much as 72 hours of backup if a household cuts back on electricity use. (Actual runtime depends on how much power a home is using, because heavy loads such as air conditioning drain stored energy more quickly.)

If the grid goes down, Base Power claims Core can switch a home onto battery power in 50 milliseconds. The system can also work with rooftop solar and has a built-in port for charging from a portable generator.

Base Power says its lithium iron phosphate battery is built for harsh conditions. Electrek reported that it operates in temperatures from -22 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

Why does it matter?

During outages, households could automatically keep essentials running, including refrigeration, lights, internet service, and medical devices, thanks to Core.

Base Power keeps ownership of the battery, while customers sign up for a service plan, Eletrek reported. Base Power then uses connected batteries in a virtual power plant, sending stored electricity back to the grid when demand and wholesale prices increase.

That grid revenue can help lower what customers pay. In one Texas example, Electrek said Base Power listed a $695 installation fee, a $19 monthly membership fee, and a fixed electricity plan.

If enough homes can store and share electricity, utilities may gain more flexibility during peak-demand periods, which could ease strain on the system and potentially reduce the need for costly emergency power sources.

What can I do?

Electrek reported that Core is available in some parts of Texas and Illinois.

Because Core can pair with solar, it could help households continue using stored solar energy after sunset or during grid disruptions.

Anyone looking into solar can use services such as EnergySage to simplify the search by comparing quotes from pre-vetted installers online. According to Electrek, the company says shoppers can often save 20% to 30% compared with shopping on their own, while also getting access to unbiased energy advisers.

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