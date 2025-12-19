Army veteran reveals which next-gen tech he uses to protect his home from the threat of blackouts: 'Having … security is super important'

Knowing the system will kick in automatically when it's needed is a huge weight off his shoulders.

The devastation of an extreme weather event is often felt long after the weather itself subsides, and one of the most troubling aspects is dealing with the power outages that follow.

In a video posted by EnergySage, Adam Lawrence, a Florida homeowner and Army veteran, described his frustrating experiences with power outages.

Over the course of three years, Lawrence said his neighborhood experienced an outage about once a quarter, and mentioned how tough it is to sleep through the night without air conditioning.

A traditional generator provided some relief, but its drawbacks were considerable. It proved unreliable, expensive, and the noise was disruptive to neighbors.

Eventually, he opted for solar and batteries. With a "set and forget" system, the batteries store energy for backup when they're needed most.

For Lawrence, knowing the system will kick in automatically when it's needed is a huge weight off his shoulders. In a state prone to more than its fair share of extreme weather, he acknowledged that "having power security is super important."

EnergySage's free online tools allow you to explore options to safeguard against power outages while saving money and making the dream of going off-grid a reality. By partnering with Qmerit, EnergySage guarantees the best possible price on home battery storage solutions.

Greater resiliency against unpredictable weather is just one of the benefits of opting for solar. It's also a powerful guardrail against out-of-control energy prices.

The precise savings vary by region, but they amount to thousands over the system's life. With TCD's Solar Explorer and EnergySage, you can connect with vetted installers and reduce the cost of installation by up to $10,000.

For Floridians, air conditioning is not optional, but it's also very expensive. Heating and cooling are the biggest line items on your home's energy bill.

A heat pump does the job with a fraction of the energy, and helps homeowners stack their savings. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the right system for your home.

YouTube commenters shared their own stories and talked about the sense of security that comes with having a backup system in place.

"Last year, after the 4th power outage in just 6 months, [we] got 2 batteries. No more power outage," one said.

"We have had a 30-hour outage with the batteries and it completely recovered when the sun came up," another added.

