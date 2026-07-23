Hobbyist in northern Poland finds 2,700-year-old bronze sword standing upright in forest

It may provide an unusual window into the ancient past.

What began as an ordinary metal-detecting trip in northern Poland ended with a striking find: a bronze sword sticking up from the forest floor.

Archaeologists estimated the weapon could have remained there for around 2,700 years, and they said it may provide an unusual window into the ancient past.

What happened?

As People reported, the Pomeranian Provincial Heritage Conservator said metal detectorist Marcin Wiśniewski located the sword in the Gdańsk Forest District. Officials have dated the weapon to the Late Bronze Age, placing it between 900 and 700 B.C.

Images shared by the conservator showed the blade still fixed upright in sandy soil. Instead of trying to remove it himself, Wiśniewski alerted heritage authorities so archaeologists could recover it properly.

In a Facebook post announcing the discovery, the Pomeranian Provincial Heritage Conservator said, "After the discovery was reported, staff from our Department of Archaeological Monuments recovered the artifact using proper archaeological methods, working together with the finder."

Although Bronze Age swords are rare discoveries, officials said the surrounding region has produced comparable finds before. Two bronze swords with antenna-shaped hilts were uncovered in a nearby peat bog in the 1920s, but those artifacts were later lost during World War II.

Why does it matter?

The surrounding context can be nearly as important as the object itself. Where a weapon is found, how it was positioned, and what surrounded it can help researchers understand how people lived, fought, traded, or practiced rituals thousands of years ago.

When artifacts are removed without documentation, details that could help explain their origin and purpose can be lost for good.

What's being done?

Researchers plan to study the sword further before it is transferred to a museum.

Marcin Tymiński, a press spokesperson for the Provincial Office for the Protection of Monuments in Gdańsk, told Fox News, "The Provincial Heritage Conservator will decide which museum the sword will be transferred to. That decision has not yet been made."

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