High-tech company creates video game-inspired virtual world to solve major issue with nuclear power — here are the details

Nuclear energy may be one of our most promising tools to reduce heat-trapping pollution and meet clean energy goals. However, the industry faces challenges, from aging workforces to complex safety demands. Now, an innovation from Hitachi could help.

The company launched a new Metaverse Platform for Nuclear Power Plants that recreates power plant environments in a video game-like environment using high-resolution 3D CAD and cloud data.

This virtual "twin" of a working nuclear facility helps planners, engineers, and utilities collaborate in real time on everything from safety improvements to decommissioning projects. It also offers new tools such as artificial intelligence-assisted searches, centimeter-accurate measurements, and multiuser access to streamline decision-making and reduce costly rework.

Fission energy — the process of splitting atoms to generate heat and electricity — creates some radioactive waste that must be managed carefully, but it doesn't produce planet-warming pollution. At scale, fission energy could help stabilize local power grids, offering more affordable and reliable power to homes, businesses, and public infrastructure. Plus, by cutting down on air pollution, communities will breathe cleaner air and have fewer health issues linked to toxic air pollution.

Real-world challenges have slowed the pace of nuclear innovation, although researchers continue to make key scientific breakthroughs. Hitachi's new platform is designed to solve these problems by allowing engineers to simulate upgrades, repairs, and inspections remotely and safely without setting foot in a restricted area.

Since the Great East Japan Earthquake, many experienced nuclear workers have retired, and newer hires face a steep learning curve in a highly regulated industry. Hitachi's system also helps transfer institutional knowledge to the next generation of energy workers.

What sets this platform apart is its focus on data-driven insights. By enabling early detection of equipment failures and predicting future conditions, it supports smarter, cleaner, and more cost-effective operations.

Hitachi demonstrated the platform's full capabilities at the Social Innovation Forum 2025 in Osaka, Japan, and aims to position it as the foundation for its "Data-Driven Power Plant" vision — a future where real-time digital tools drive clean, reliable, and human-centered energy solutions.

