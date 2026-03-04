Startup launches smart water heater tech that could shave over $700 off your yearly energy bills: '[It] isn't just efficient — it's intelligent'

  • Tech Tech

Homeowners who make the upgrade to heat pump water heaters are finding that they save significantly on their monthly bills.

The truth is out that heat pump water heaters are far more efficient than traditional models. 

Homeowners who make the upgrade are also finding that they save significantly on their monthly bills. 

One company, Cala, offers smart heat pump water heaters that are customizable. This means that you can set them up to heat water only when you need it, thereby reducing energy waste and costs. 

Cala systems use high-tech hardware, software, and sensors to optimize energy use and ensure your home always has hot water. The heat pump water heaters factor in your water usage patterns, solar energy availability, and electricity prices to heat water when it's less carbon-intensive and most cost-effective. 

"Cala isn't just efficient — it's intelligent," the company says on its website. 

Cala also provides real-world examples of how much households can save with its system. 

For example, a New England home with four people using 65 gallons of hot water per day via electric resistance heating might face an annual cost of $1,100. In contrast, this family may have to pay only around $380 per year by using a Cala water heater, representing $720 in savings. 

Cala also mentioned that you may qualify for state and utility rebate programs for a heat pump water heater depending on where you live. Labor and installation costs vary by location. 

To get a better idea of your potential cost savings, provide Cala with a few details about where you live, how many people you live with, and the type of fuel your water heater uses. The company will send you an estimate within a few business days. 

"We think there's an opportunity here to redefine what people expect a water heater to do," Cala Systems founder Michael Rigney told TechCrunch

"When you factor in incentives and lower utility bills, Cala often pays for itself within just a few years," a Massachusetts heat pump installer shared.

