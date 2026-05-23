EV owners debate what constitutes 'high mileage' on a used car: 'I'll get back to you at 200,000'

For many drivers, 200,000 miles sounds like the point when a car starts becoming a gamble. But in a Reddit discussion, EV owners said that milestone often reveals something surprising: The battery may not be the part you need to worry about most.

Instead, longtime owners said the bigger issues tend to look a lot more familiar: worn trim, leaky seals, deteriorating suspension, and other age-related problems that affect almost any vehicle.

The conversation started with a simple question on the r/electricvehicles forum: What is considered high mileage for EVs? At what mileage would you consider the vehicle not worth it?

The responses were largely reassuring for drivers considering making the switch from gas to all-electric vehicles.

One Nissan Leaf owner wrote, "At 145,000 now. I'll get back to you at 200,000."

Another user said their Tesla Model S had made it to 200,000 miles with problems such as a loose bumper, hatch leak, wind noise, a stuck passenger door handle, and a failing infotainment display — but added that "the drivetrain still works great."

One commenter said this is exactly how EVs differ from gas-powered vehicles. While a traditional car may have more than 2,000 moving parts, an EV has a fraction of that.

Fewer moving parts translates into fewer opportunities for failures. In general, EVs require much less maintenance with less brake use and no need for oil changes, timing belts, or many of the other routine services gas cars require.

Battery fears also came up repeatedly. One owner said critics warned in 2013 that their EV battery would die within three years and cost $15,000 to replace, but the vehicle's battery lasted well longer than expected.

Used EV shoppers often fixate on mileage because that is how gas cars have long been judged. But owners in the thread argued that an EV's odometer does not tell the whole story.

What seems to matter more is range, battery health, and how the car was driven.

Long-life EVs can translate to real savings for drivers. If the battery and drivetrain remain healthy deep into six-figure mileage, owners may avoid costs similar to the expensive engine and transmission repairs common in aging gas cars, plus the ongoing costs of oil changes and brake work.

Just as important, long-lasting EVs can make the secondhand market more attractive and accessible for buyers looking to cut fuel and maintenance costs.

If you are considering a high-mileage EV, commenters suggested looking beyond the number on the dash. Ask about range at a full charge, battery degradation, and whether the vehicle fits your daily needs.

Then inspect the parts that wear on any car: suspension, wheel bearings, bushings, door seals, interior trim, hatch drains, and cosmetic condition. In the thread, some of the biggest complaints had nothing to do with battery performance and everything to do with leaks, noise, and body hardware.

It can also help to think in terms of total value. A high-mileage EV may still be worth it if the price reflects age and condition, the battery delivers enough range, and the vehicle has been maintained well.

If this conversation has you curious about EVs, check out more information about making the switch.

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