Astronomers detect tiny gas drift in Taurus dark cloud that could kick-start star birth

"As ambipolar diffusion continues, the strength of the magnetic field decreases."

A star's first step toward life may be quieter than astronomers once imagined.

Researchers studying a dark cloud in Taurus have identified a subtle internal drift that could help explain how cold clumps of gas finally begin collapsing into newborn stars.

What's happening?

According to SciTechDaily, observations of L1544 — a dense, extremely cold core in the Taurus molecular cloud — may represent the first detected instance of ambipolar diffusion in a prestellar core, an early stage of star formation. The work was led by researchers at Kyushu University and the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics.

Before a protostar appears, material can gather into a prestellar core: a compact patch of gas and dust that is denser than the surrounding cloud and remains only a few degrees above absolute zero.

"One of the questions we are investigating is the role of magnetic fields in star formation," said Doris Arzoumanian of Kyushu University, the study's first author. "Strong magnetic fields permeate prestellar cores. If that field is too strong, it can delay gravitational collapse and therefore star formation."

Evidence for the process came from a slight mismatch in how charged and neutral gas move. Using the IRAM 98-foot (30-meter) telescope, the team tracked the ion N2D+ and the neutral molecule para-NH2D and found a velocity difference of about 0.03 miles per second, consistent with ion-neutral drift and therefore ambipolar diffusion.

Why does it matter?

The finding sheds light on a hidden stage in one of the universe's most important processes: how stars emerge from darkness.

In clouds such as L1544, the magnetic field can hold back the collapse. Ambipolar diffusion refers to neutral gas slipping inward while charged particles remain bound to the field, a separation that gradually erodes magnetic support until gravity can dominate.

Stars are central to how planets, and ultimately the ingredients for life, come into being. A better understanding of the shift from a stable cloud to a collapsing protostar could help scientists refine models of how solar systems emerge.

What's being done?

By using high-precision radio data to compare the motions of ions and neutral particles within the core, the researchers have given astronomers a new way to check whether star formation theories hold up in real clouds.

The results also point to changing conditions inside a prestellar core as it becomes denser. With less ionizing radiation reaching the center, the number of charged particles drops, making it easier for neutral material to drift inward and contribute to collapse.

Follow-up observations of other prestellar cores could show whether the same pattern appears elsewhere. If it does, scientists could gain a more reliable framework for predicting when and how stars begin to form.

Arzoumanian linked the process both to collapse and to the bigger picture of planetary origins.

"As ambipolar diffusion continues, the strength of the magnetic field decreases," Arzoumanian said. "Eventually, gravity becomes the primary driving force in the core, resulting in its gravitational collapse into a protostar. Understanding star formation addresses a fundamental question about the origin of life in planetary systems."

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