Alabama A&M University is creating a lounge for its transit operators out of hempcrete, becoming the state's first institution to use this plant-based building substance, reported 256 Today.

Sergiy Kovalenkov came to campus to lead two-day educational sessions for architects, construction workers, and university students. He launched his business, Hempire UA, in 2015, and the company produces a mix that turns hemp plants into wall insulation by adding water and lime.

Photo Credit: Alabama A&M University

The team breaks ground in January. It is expected to finish by December of next year.

This plant-based wall material keeps moisture balanced inside rooms while maintaining clean air. It doesn't burn well, keeps bugs away, and prevents fungus without any chemical additives.

For transit operators who handle electric buses, this building material shields them from the electromagnetic waves those vehicles produce. One substance replaces two traditional products (wall coverings and insulation), improving interior spaces and reducing environmental damage.

The campus already cultivates hemp plants at its Winfred Thomas Agricultural Research Station. That facility earned national attention for its work on seed development and growing techniques.

Joel Wasser drew up the plans for the break room. He thinks this building approach might address the state's need for more homes.

Growing hemp locally would give Alabama's agricultural workers another crop to sell. Construction moves quickly with these methods compared to older approaches, and sourcing ingredients from regional farms reduces transportation costs.

Kovalenkov's portfolio includes work across several continents, from Europe to Asia to North America. He co-founded the U.S. Hemp Building Association and travels internationally to teach construction efficiency.

The builders who participated in these training sessions might adopt similar techniques for upcoming work. This campus project could influence future development throughout Alabama.

"The building planned for this campus will be the first of its kind in Alabama, and it shows real vision," Kovalenkov said, per 256 Today. "I applaud Alabama A&M for being on the forefront of this technology and setting an example for universities, architects, and city leaders across the nation."

