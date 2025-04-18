Scientists make surprising discovery after studying next-gen food source: 'We see this as a game-changer'

There's still work to do.

Recent studies found that hemp seeds are nutrient-dense and high in proteins, positioning them as a serious contender in the plant-based food industry.

"Hemp seeds are recognized for their high-quality protein content, which includes all nine essential amino acids," stated Tănase Apetroaei, lead author of a review published in the National Library of Medicine.

Hemp is a versatile plant with numerous environmental and human health benefits. Though once labeled as something to avoid in the past, it has been making a massive comeback in recent years.

Recent studies have identified around 181 proteins in hemp seeds. Building on discoveries like this, Dr. Presa-Lombardi and colleagues at the University of the Republic developed a green chemistry method to enhance protein extraction while minimizing waste.

The timing couldn't be better. As more people shift toward vegetarian and vegan diets, the demand for protein-rich alternative food sources has become vital.

"We see this as a game-changer for the alternative protein sector, offering high yields and excellent functionality without compromising sustainability," said Dr. Presa-Lombardi.

Hemp is a controversial plant with more benefits than many may realize. In fact, there are over 50,000 products made from hemp — from cotton, plastic, and paper to soy, milk, flour, and tea.

For thousands of years, ancient civilizations like those in China and Mesopotamia recognized the medicinal and nutritional value of hemp, using the plant in food, medicine, and textiles. Despite this long history, strict regulations have limited modern research into the seeds' health benefits.

It wasn't until recent years that comprehensive studies on hemp seeds began, and the discovery of their many benefits was again realized.

Traditional animal-based protein production is a significant source of pollution. Livestock farming requires extensive amounts of land for growing feed crops and grazing and is a major consumer of water. Fertilizer and manure runoff may also contaminate water sources.

In contrast, hemp seeds are a nutritious alternative protein source with food security and environmental sustainability benefits. Hemp cultivation requires less water than crops like almonds or soy and minimal pesticides. It also grows quickly, can grow on land unsuitable for other crops, and absorbs more carbon dioxide than most other plants while growing.

There's still work to do. Researchers continue to test the palatability and processing methods needed to bring hemp-based proteins into mainstream food products. However, with growing collaboration between farmers, scientists, and business leaders, hemp could soon become a common ingredient in the plant-based food industry.

