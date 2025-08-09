Manufacturer unveils designs for revolutionary aircraft that uses 90% less fuel — here are the details

The setup is for flights that travel under 250 nautical miles, which is a quarter of all flights.

Air travel can be expensive for those looking to take flight. However, one firm has a blueprint for an aircraft that uses less fuel, which could help to reduce costs for potential passengers.

According to Interesting Engineering, "Fuel accounts for nearly 30 percent of airline operating costs, with the impact even greater for short-haul route operators."

Now, U.K.-based electric motor specialist Helix has unveiled a new plane that cuts fuel consumption by 90%. Revealed in a white paper titled A New Architecture for Aviation, the company said it can be utilized for regional and private flights.

The blueprint comprises lightweight high-density motors, a hybrid electric configuration, and ducted fan propulsion. This combination cuts the "fuel burn to 23.8 kilograms per flight," per Interesting Engineering.

The setup is for flights that travel under 250 nautical miles, which is a quarter of all flights. By 2035, the market for short flights is expected to reach $115 billion.

Unfortunately, "these routes face high fixed costs and fuel burn per kilometer," per Interesting Engineering.

The plane would use electric power during landing and takeoff, but during flight, the battery would recharge and it would use fuel.

A fully electric plane is not possible because of the battery's high density. However, what Helix has done is replace part of the battery with liquid fuel and a compact generator.

The aircraft is capable of traveling 250 nautical miles while using only 59.5 kilograms of fuel. This represents a 74.3% fuel reduction compared to a comparable aircraft.

A reduction in fuel could mean a reduction in cost for the airlines.

According to Our World in Data, transportation is the second-largest sector in pollution production, behind only electricity and heat.

Our World in Data also noted that air travel accounts for 2.5% of global carbon dioxide pollution, as airplanes mostly rely on dirty energy sources.

Air pollution can cause health problems. If you already have respiratory conditions, it can worsen them, and it can also lead to strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, and premature deaths.

Helix isn't the only company trying to find an innovative solution. For example, JetZero has gotten Federal Aviation Administration approval for its blended wing design, which would make for a more aerodynamic and fuel-efficient plane requiring 50% less fuel than a traditional aircraft.

While these innovative projects are in the works, you can choose low-impact travel options. Not only will taking a train or a bus be cheaper, but it will also be better for the environment.

