Most butterflies die in weeks, but these tropical species may be cracking the code of aging

Adult life for most butterflies is brief, often lasting only a few weeks before it ends.

However, some tropical species are striking exceptions: a few live for months, and one can make it nearly a full year.

This phenomenon has long been a mystery to researchers, but a study has offered new insight into what could be causing the extended lifespans.

What happened?

According to CNN, the research highlighted the varying lifespan lengths among Heliconius butterflies, a tropical genus native to Central and South America. Adult life ranges from just 14 days in some species to 348 days in others.

In the research, published in the journal Nature Communications, scientists looked at 28 Heliconius species and found that many of the pollen-feeding butterflies lived far longer than related species.

One longstanding explanation has been diet. Most butterflies rely only on nectar, while Heliconius also consumes pollen, which supplies amino acids and lipids.

The researchers also examined how aging showed up physically in butterflies. The team used a custom grip-strength tool called "The Pullinator" to measure changes in muscle function over time.

The test results showed that those butterflies that fed on pollen had lower levels of physiological decline.

Why does it matter?

The results suggest that diet is not the whole story. Even after pollen was removed from their food, some Heliconius species still outlived closely related butterflies that do not feed on pollen, pointing to evolved traits that may slow physical decline, as CNN reported.

That could make these insects valuable for aging research. Scientists frequently use short-lived organisms, such as flies, worms, and yeast, to study how bodies change over time, and Heliconius may offer another model because some appear to hold onto body mass and strength well into old age.

The study could also improve understanding of how nutrition, reproduction, and physical decline connect.

What are people saying?

"I'm interested in the evolutionary basis of these kinds of lifespan differences because they might hold insights relevant for healthy aging in humans," lead author Dr. Jessica Foley told CNN.

"We show that these butterflies do have evolved mechanisms of longevity, and that they also seem to have evolved a delayed physiological decline, making them excellent new models for studying the mechanisms allowing for long life."

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