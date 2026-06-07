WWF Finland's backyard hedgehog livestream charms viewers while raising alarms for endangered species

In 2024, the hedgehog's status from "least concern" to "near threatened."

A prickle of hedgehogs in eastern Finland is set to become the latest stars of the WWF's round-the-clock wildlife livestream, as the conservation group uses the unusual broadcast to highlight the species' growing vulnerability in the country.

What happened?

According to Yle News, the livestream is the first of its kind to feature hedgehogs.

The nonprofit said the nonstop broadcast will run through the end of June and is meant to draw attention to the increasing risks facing hedgehogs in Finland.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The setup is simple: a camera aimed at a residential backyard, where viewers may spend long stretches looking at empty dishes before any nighttime guests arrive.

WWF development manager Justus Hyvärinen told Yle that food is put out in the evening so birds don't reach it first. He added that the backyard setting is meant to show people they can support wildlife right outside their own homes.

Yle noted the hedgehog feed follows earlier WWF Finland live streams featuring animals, including Saimaa ringed seals, flying squirrels, birds, and the highly endangered great crested newt.

Why does it matter?

In Finland, researchers say the species appears to be declining. Although it's unknown how at-risk the hedgehogs are in the country, a comprehensive study is planned for 2029.

The decline in the hedgehog population has been more severe in other parts of Europe. Yle reported that populations in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, and Austria have dropped by as much as half in recent years.

In 2024, the International Union for Conservation of Nature changed the hedgehog's status from "least concern" to "near threatened." Yle said the shift was driven mainly by human activity and environmental pressures.

When a familiar backyard animal starts vanishing, it can point to wider ecosystem trouble, including habitat loss and deeper biodiversity decline.

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