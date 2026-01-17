Home renovation expert shares the 'genius' HVAC tech taking over US homes: 'One of the most … efficient appliances that you can find'

"[They] are basically the superheroes of home comfort."

Did you know that heat pumps can take your home renovation project to the next level?

Renee (@reneerenovates), a popular home improver, recently installed the technology in not one, but two home construction projects. She documented the process in an Instagram post and had only good things to say about her new heat pumps.

"One of the most energy efficient appliances that you can find!" Renee wrote.

She explained the "genius" of heat pumps is that they just move heat into or out of a room. They don't need to generate it from scratch like traditional heating systems do, which can help trim down their operating costs.





That means if you currently heat your home with gas or propane, switching to heat pumps is one of the best ways to save money on your utility bill. Plus, they double as an air conditioner with the push of a button.

The market shows that heat pumps are growing in popularity. If you want to learn more, TCD's HVAC Explorer is a great place to start. It can help you get a sense of the options — including $0-down efficient HVAC leases — and save you up to 50% on your energy bills.

Renee installed one unit in her garage and another in her mom's shed. They made each space "the perfect temperature," she reported back.

Her followers online appreciated seeing her journey in the video.

"So cool! I didn't know this was a thing," one person commented.

"Hurray for heat pumps!" someone else exclaimed.

"[They] are basically the superheroes of home comfort," a third wrote.

For those not as knowledgeable about home construction as Renee, finding the right installer is key. Luckily, connecting you with trusted partners in the industry is another way TCD's HVAC Explorer can help out.

For example, Palmetto makes it easy to retrofit your HVAC with no money due upfront, monthly payments under $100, and 12 years of free maintenance to boot — all while helping you save up to 50% on your home's total heating and cooling costs. Last but not least, check out the free Palmetto Home app to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards that you can spend on all kinds of home upgrades.

