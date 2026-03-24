HVAC tech breaks down the 'magic' behind heat pumps: 'People think that can't be possible'

Even as heat pumps gain popularity across America as replacements for traditional HVAC systems, many people are still unsure how they actually work.

Updating your home's heating and cooling system is among the best ways to avoid rising energy costs and lower monthly bills. To increase public understanding, one HVAC tech, Tony Mormino (@TonyMormino), made a TikTok explaining energy-efficient heat pump technology.

He detailed why heat pumps are much more efficient than gas or electric heat. He described how industry professionals use the coefficient of performance metric to understand the ratio of useful heating or cooling output to energy input.

Tony said heat pumps have a COP that is three to four times higher than that of traditional electric heaters. "People think that can't be possible, that's magic, like how does that work?" Tony continued.





He noted that heat pumps don't create heat; they move it, which is how a single unit of electricity can deliver up to four units of heat. Even on cold days, heat pumps can still extract heat from the air and bring that heat into your home more efficiently than creating new heat.

If you're interested in upgrading your home's system to lower your bills, TCD partner Mitsubishi can help you figure out your options and find you an energy-efficient system that fits your budget.

Tony's expert perspective is helpful because he explained, in an understandable way, why heat pumps outperform other HVAC options. A heat pump will keep you comfortable inside your home, help you reduce pollution, and save money on utility costs.

Homeowners and industry professionals appreciated Tony's explanation and shared their experiences in the comments.

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"Have been working with heat pumps since 2007," one user wrote. "I live in Norway, and we have some days with -22F. Even at that low temperature, it's still COP better than 1."

"COP over 5 Hitachi S series," another TikToker commented. "None of mine are under 4. Most near 5."

"I live in Holland and am heating with this system," someone else said. "I am not using gas anymore."

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Now that you have a better understanding of how heat pumps work, here are some ways to get started on your HVAC upgrade.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 downHVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

•TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

If you're looking to upgrade on a budget, Palmetto offers HVAC leases that start at $99 per month and include 12 years of maintenance.

You can save even more on monthly costs by pairing your heat pump with solar panels and other electric appliances. TCD's partner EnergySage can help you find affordable solar systems and installers within your budget and save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Also, the free Palmetto Home app connects you to up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home-efficiency upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.