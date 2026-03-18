Home energy expert breaks down which 'brilliant' appliance can slash your energy use by 70%: 'My power bill dropped about $50 a month'

Move over, gas water heaters. There's an efficient, money-saving alternative threatening to make traditional water heating appliances obsolete.

As John Cramer (@johntcramer) explained, heat pump water heaters can slash energy use by up to 70%, leading to huge savings on energy bills.

"Heat pump water heaters are pretty brilliant," Cramer said. "They work just like your fridge but in reverse. Instead of moving heat out, they move heat in."

While heat pump water heaters can be more expensive than gas water heaters, they pay for themselves through energy bill savings. Homeowners can expect roughly $576 a year in savings, according to the TikTok — or $5,760 over a decade.

Cala's smart water heaters can push the savings even further by learning your daily hot water use schedule and heating water only when needed. Cala also uses energy when it's least expensive, saving you money while ensuring that your showers never run cold.

Some commenters complained of high energy costs even after switching to efficient appliances, but others noted that the issue stems from the utility companies themselves.

One of the best ways to insulate yourself from rising electric prices is to power your home with solar energy. Solar panels can work alongside electric appliances to keep your home running for next to nothing. For example, Cala water heaters can sync with your home solar setup, saving money on electricity while minimizing pollution.

Users chimed in with reports of how much money they saved when they upgraded to heat pump water heaters.

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"My power bill dropped about $50 a month when I installed mine," one noted. "My electric company also gave me a $500 rebate (taken off of my monthly bill) and I got a rebate from the federal government on my taxes for 30% of the cost and to install. The $1,700 unit cost me about $750 after all that."

Another person raved about their unit, writing, "It's been nothing but smooth sailing since switching and cheap to run and quiet."

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