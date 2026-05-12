This water heater with the efficiency of an LED lightbulb can save you $2,000

Although major savings are on the table when you upgrade to a heat pump water heater, it can take some additional time and effort to ensure you're saving as much as possible.

Heat pump water heaters are becoming a popular upgrade for homeowners getting weary of expensive electricity costs. Luckily, experts and average consumers alike regularly share their personal experiences with modern appliances to help the rest of us make informed decisions with our next upgrades.

One of these examples comes in the form of a Climate Coach column from Michael J. Coren for the Washington Post. Coren detailed that his recent switch to a heat pump water heater reduced his gas bill by 75%.

Coren explained that he opted for a Navien NWP 500 heat pump water heater.

"The heat pump is about three to six times as efficient as any other technology on the market. Over its 15-year lifetime, I expect to net more than $2,000 in savings compared to its gas predecessor," Coren said.

Coren is right: making the switch to an efficient unit can mean serious savings. Water heaters are one of the biggest energy users in many homes, and replacing an aging gas or electric unit with a highly efficient heat pump model can lower utility costs dramatically.

In fact, the water heating experts at Cala estimate that homeowners who ditch their electric resistance units for one of the company's ultra-efficient models can save over $700 on their energy bills.

What makes modern units so efficient is the heat pump technology. Unlike traditional water heaters that rely on electric resistance or burning fuel, heat pump models use compression and refrigerants to turn ambient energy from our air into heat.

Jeff Harris of the Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance said that the energy used is "the equivalent of an LED lightbulb," per Coren.

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Despite the incredible efficiency, Coren noted that heat pump models only make up two to three percent of the U.S. water heating market.

However, with new federal regulations set to take effect in 2029 and more homeowners recognizing the benefits of these next-generation systems, heat pumps are expected to grow rapidly in popularity.

Although major savings are on the table when you upgrade to a heat pump water heater, Coren explained that it can take some additional time and effort to ensure you're saving as much as possible.

For homeowners with cheap gas rates and expensive electricity prices, an electric heat pump water heater can still save you money, but it is probably a good idea to look for local incentives and program your unit to heat your water during off-peak hours when electricity rates are cheapest.

However, if you're looking for a unit that can learn your water usage habits to deliver hot water when you need it while reducing energy use as much as possible, Cala has you covered.

Its unique models pair intelligent software with proven heat pump hardware to deliver significant savings on energy consumption and cost.

If you're concerned about the upfront cost of installing a modern unit, Coren explained there are loans offered by green banks for energy projects, as well as rebates, which you can find via EnergyStar's rebate finder.

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