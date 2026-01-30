Homeowner spots concerning HVAC industry trend after searching for modern upgrade: 'Old-school HVAC [techs] don't want to learn'

"I had 3 different companies try to talk me out of [it]."

A homeowner took to Reddit to call out a concerning practice among HVAC installers.

Posting in the r/hvacadvice subreddit, the original poster explained that they were looking to do a full system replacement in their three-story townhouse. They said they'd gotten three different quotes from three different companies.

"I just remembered about heat pumps and realized that no one brought up that idea," they said. "Is it just something [they] don't bring up unless the buyer brings it up first? Is it a lot more work and cost?"

Switching to a heat pump HVAC system is a fantastic way to save money and improve your home's energy efficiency. Rather than using gas to heat the air like a traditional furnace, heat pumps pull ambient heat in or out to make your home comfortable.







Commenters said that some HVAC companies tend to resist making the switch to heat pumps.

"Old school HVAC dudes don't want to learn new technology," one said. "I had 3 different companies try to talk me out of mini splits when I brought it up. They told me they were unproven technology and could not make heat below 32 degrees."

The user continued, "They were all trying to sell me 13 SEER builder grade AC units. Splits were cheaper than all of their quotes. 99% of the world uses splits for HVAC and we are still too slow to adopt in the US."

"It's mainly because contractors want the simplest install and personally known system to be installed," said another. "So if they know gas and AC, they likely won't want to do heat pumps. Contractors that do heat pumps as their main bread and butter are who you want to buy from. They are committed to the technology."

