Los Angeles is barely hitting 80 degrees, but a heat advisory is up, and the World Cup helps explain it

"Under normal conditions, they would not have an advisory."

Los Angeles residents received an unexpected weather alert this week: a heat advisory, despite forecasts in some spots showing only near-80 temperatures.

A TikTok explainer by creator Alex Silverman (@a.b.silverman) reveals how the notice may be tied less to a stereotypical extreme heat event and more to unusual circumstances.

What's happening?

Silverman addressed the advisory after viewers asked why it had been issued, pointing to the National Weather Service's own forecast discussion as the key explanation. His takeaway was that forecasters were looking at more than the daily high.

"They say, admittedly, under normal conditions, they would not have an advisory, but given the influx of visitors and numerous outdoor events, and that humidities will be a little higher than normal, there's a higher risk for heat related problems," he said.

To support that idea, he said meteorologists told him "the weather service has been focused lately on the impact of forecasts, and so they will adjust things based on events that are going on."

He also referenced a similar call around the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles, when temperatures reached 82 degrees in February.

"I have been so confused about the advisory for this week," a user admitted with a screenshot. "Like what…….?"

Another viewer said it cleared up some inconsistencies they'd been dealing with.

"I was confused because a couple weeks back it was 99° in Woodland Hills with no warning, but I guess it makes sense now," they said.

Why does it matter?

For many people, a heat advisory implies clearly hazardous temperatures, so seeing one attached to what can sound like a fairly ordinary warm spell in Los Angeles feels unusual.

The point of Silverman's video is that exposure can matter as much as the forecast number itself. Extra visitors, lots of outdoor events, and slightly higher humidity can increase the chance of heat problems, especially for people walking long distances, waiting in lines, or staying in direct sun for hours.

The discussion also raises a larger policy question of whether heat advisories should be triggered only by fixed temperature thresholds or whether external factors should matter.

Silverman posed that question, and commenters held strong opinions.

"No, the advisory should not be so subjective, it's weird," one detractor said.

"If it will prevent strain of our emergency services and hospitals then I don't see why not," a different user countered.

What's being done?

Rather than depending entirely on a standard temperature cutoff, forecasters may be using a more impact-based approach when big events are expected to keep larger crowds outside.

"They should just encourage people to hydrate and wear sunscreen," a user suggested.

However, heat advisories are among the easiest ways to issue those directives. It may take some getting used to for locals, but if it helps visitors or residents who are out and among bigger-than-usual crowds, or unused to higher temperatures, it might be worth the confusion.

"I appreciate this explanation because I've been very confused lol," a user said diplomatically. "But I guess I don't mind it so if they need to do it for large events, I'm fine with it."

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