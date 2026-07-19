16 years on, a discontinued Harmony remote is still controlling a modern home theater

"It's such a joy to use once it's configured correctly."

In a world of disposable gadgets, one discontinued remote is still living its best life — and getting a lot of admiration.

A Reddit post about a 16-year-old Logitech Harmony 650 has gained attention from people who miss tech that simply keeps working.

What's happening?

In a post on Reddit's r/BuyItForLife forum, a poster shared that their old Harmony 650 is still handling a surprisingly modern setup. "I've been using this Harmony 650 remote since 2010. It's been discontinued for years now, but the software still works. Just programmed it over the weekend to control my new Xbox Series X," they wrote.

The remote still runs on two AA batteries, and it continues to combine several controls into one: It can turn on the TV, Xbox, and audio receiver together, switch everything to the right inputs, and keep the volume buttons assigned to the receiver.

The thread included praise for the discontinued Harmony line.

One commenter wrote: "I still compare every remote solution to this one. It's such a joy to use once it's configured correctly."

Why does it matter?

A device purchased more than a decade ago is still replacing several remotes and is still working with a new console. That can mean real savings, less hassle, and one less piece of electronic equipment to toss out and replace.

It also reflects frustration with products that become outdated long before they physically wear out. While the Harmony line has been discontinued for years, users in the thread said the remotes remain useful because they were built to be programmable, flexible, and powered by standard replaceable batteries.

Reddit users also pointed to a challenge with trying to recreate that setup today. As one commenter put it: "A big problem with trying to use these with modern devices is a lot of them just don't have IR blasters anymore."

Even if a remote lasts, newer hardware does not always make compatibility easy.

What can I do?

Hanging onto functional gear, replacing standard batteries, and updating supported software can often be cheaper than replacing an entire system just to gain a few convenience features.

Devices that use common batteries, support broad compatibility, or offer learning functions that can copy commands from older remotes can be easier to keep in service. Commenters also suggested considering alternatives such as IR-learning universal remotes and IR blasters for setups that still support them.

Products that can work across brands and generations of devices may cost more upfront, but they can save money over time by reducing the need for constant upgrades and replacements.

"Still going strong after 16 years!" the original poster added.

Another commenter wrote: "Man that remote is legendary."

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