Toxic hammerhead worms are turning up in Louisiana lawns — and experts say don't touch them

Hammerhead worms can regenerate. Chopping one up may make the problem worse.

Officials are telling residents in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana, to watch their yards for hammerhead worms, KQKI News reported.

What's happening?

People have reportedly spotted hammerhead worms in yards and gardens throughout St. Mary Parish. The worms don't originate from Louisiana and may pose risks to people and the environment.

Hammerhead worms contain Tetrodotoxin, a toxin that may irritate skin on contact. Casual exposure is not fatal to humans, but people should still avoid direct contact with them.

The worms may also worry pet owners. If a dog or cat eats one, it could become sick, according to KQKI.

Why does it matter?

Hotter temperatures and increased rainfall may be contributing to the recent uptick in sightings, KQKI noted. From Maine to Texas, people are seeing them across the country.

The biggest concern may be what these worms are doing underground. Hammerhead worms feed on earthworms, which play an important role in keeping soil healthy.

That means that the hammerhead worms' growing population could create an imbalance within ecosystems and therefore problems for gardens, landscaping, and agriculture.

Experts believe that people brought hammerhead worms to North America through soil for the horticulture industry. Since then, they've found favorable conditions in areas like Louisiana where it's warm and the soil is moist.

What can I do?

Officials are asking residents not to touch hammerhead worms with their bare hands, KQKI reported. If you spot one, do not pick it up directly or cut it apart.

Hammerhead worms can regenerate. Chopping one up may make the problem worse.

Instead, residents are advised to use salt, vinegar, or rubbing alcohol to kill the worms safely. After that, they should be disposed of in a sealed container.

Pet owners may want to be especially careful after rainy weather, when worms are more likely to appear. Anyone seeing large numbers on their property should keep monitoring the area closely and follow the recommended precautions.

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