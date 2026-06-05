Study warns warming world could bring twice as many large hailstones and far more damage

"I find this extremely concerning because we're not really building our environment to be resilient to hail."

A new study claims that hotter global temperatures could make hailstorms more destructive.

Researchers from Peking University and Central Michigan University, whose findings were published in Nature and summarized by Insurance Journal, found that global hail damage potential could rise by 36.5% to 42.1% by the late 21st century.

The study also found that hail larger than 1.18 inches in diameter may occur as much as 52% more often. Smaller stones may appear less often.

"We've seen record hailstones in recent years. I find this extremely concerning because we're not really building our environment to be resilient to hail," co-author John Allen, of Central Michigan, told The Associated Press. "We don't include this in our design standards, for example, for built homes in the U.S. or indeed internationally."

The team said hotter temperatures and higher humidity near Earth's surface are helping fuel stronger updrafts.

Allen told the AP that a warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor, creating more energy for hail-producing storms. He also said that hailstorms cause about $10 billion in losses each year in the United States.

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Recent reports from State Farm said hail claims across the country rose 12% between 2024 and 2025 and surpassed $5 billion. Cotality said hailstorms can now cause damages similar to hurricanes, according to Insurance Journal.

Worsening extreme weather disasters can endanger lives and livelihoods by damaging homes, vehicles, and businesses all at once.

A severe hailstorm of the kind expected only once every few decades could produce nearly $30 billion in insured losses, Cotality said, as reported by Insurance Journal.

That can threaten public health when families lose safe shelter. It can also disrupt community safety during severe storms and strain economic stability. Repair costs and rising insurance premiums combined with lost time at work can make it hard for many people to survive.

Sometimes, insurance options don't even exist for some people. Doing what you can to stay informed and inform your community about this news could help hold insurance companies accountable and create more insurance options for households.

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