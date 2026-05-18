Gulf waters are heating twice as fast as the world's oceans, supercharging hurricane risk

"Could greatly increase the chance for rapid intensification of hurricanes making landfall."

The Gulf of Mexico's rapid warming is emerging as one of the most consequential hurricane stories in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to Yale Climate Connections, since 2012, the Gulf's sea surface temperatures in the summer have climbed at about double the pace of global ocean warming.

Record highs were set in 2024 and 2025, and near-record warmth has persisted into 2026. Scientists say that a combination of climate change, the Loop Current, and unusually deep reservoirs of warm water could make it easier for hurricanes to strengthen quickly before landfall.

What is driving the Gulf of Mexico's rapid warming?

The simple answer is that global warming is heating oceans everywhere. But in the Gulf, ocean circulation appears to be adding an extra boost.

A major current known as the Loop Current brings warm Caribbean water into the Gulf through the Yucatán Channel, then bends toward the Florida Keys before joining the Gulf Stream.

In recent years, scientists have found that warm eddies spinning off that current have grown much larger, increasing the amount of heat transported into Gulf waters.

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One 2024 study reported that the surface footprint of Loop Current eddies was roughly 50% larger than in earlier decades.

A separate 2023 paper suggested the shift may be tied to an expansion of the North Atlantic subtropical gyre, with researchers attributing roughly two-fifths of that change to climate change and about three-fifths to natural variability.

Researchers also suspect the 2015-16 "super El Niño" may have triggered a longer-lasting climate regime shift in the Gulf.

The past 10 winters averaged about 0.8 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal in Gulf sea surface temperatures, compared with only about 0.2 degrees (0.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the 10 winters before that.

Why is Gulf warming important?

Hurricanes feed on ocean heat.

Hotter Gulf waters can help storms grow stronger. When that warmth extends deep below the surface, hurricanes can continue drawing energy from the ocean instead of churning up cooler water that would normally slow them down.

That increases the risk of rapid intensification, one of the most dangerous behaviors a storm can display.

Hurricane potential intensity increases by roughly 5% to 7% for each 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) rise in sea surface temperature. With the Gulf warming by about half a degree Celsius per decade since 2012, that could already be adding about 3% per decade to peak winds in the strongest storms.

Hurricane Helene in 2024 showed how dangerous this can be, drawing strength from unusually warm waters as it approached Florida.

While not every Gulf storm rapidly intensifies, five of the 10 continental U.S. landfalling storms since 1950 that strengthened by at least 40 mph in the day before landfall have happened in the past nine years.

"The enhanced warming along the northeastern shelf of the Gulf of Mexico could greatly increase the chance for rapid intensification of hurricanes making landfall across the northeastern Gulf Coast in the 21st century," one study warned.

How do hotter Gulf waters supercharge hurricanes?

A hurricane does not just need warm surface water. It becomes even more dangerous when that heat extends deep into the ocean.

Ordinarily, a hurricane's winds mix colder water upward from below, which cools the surface and helps restrain strengthening. But when warmth extends 100 meters or deeper, that cooling effect can fade because the storm keeps stirring up additional warm water instead.

That helps explain why Loop Current eddies matter so much. These slow-moving rings of warm water can drift across the Gulf during hurricane season, creating large pockets of deep-ocean heat.

A storm that passes over one can intensify much more quickly, leaving less time for preparation or evacuation.

What could happen next?

There may be some short-term relief. According to the source article, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seasonal forecasts indicate peak-season Gulf temperatures this year may stay below the record levels of 2023 through 2025. But the longer-term outlook still points to rising risk.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change-assessed models project Gulf warming of 0.5 to 1.5 degrees Celsius during the August-to-November hurricane season in 2036-2065, compared with 1982-2011 under a moderate scenario and 1.5 to 3 degrees of warming under an extreme scenario.

But NOAA data already show about 0.8 degrees Celsius of Gulf warming over the past decade, implying observed change may be outpacing some earlier projections.

Even if Loop Current eddies become less active as Atlantic circulation shifts, shallow coastal waters from Louisiana to western Florida may still end up more than 2 degrees Celsius warmer. That amount of warming could boost the winds of the most extreme hurricanes by about 10% to 14%, enough to more than double potential damage.

The Gulf's unusually rapid heating is not just a temperature story. It is a warning sign of stronger storms, faster intensification, and greater risk for people who live along the Gulf Coast.

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