Scientists issue warning after research uncovers 'irreversible' loss in Greenland: 'It will not come back for a very, very, very long time'

The discovery suggests that it might not take nearly as much warming as previously expected to lose the ice sheet again.

An exciting scientific discovery in Greenland soon gave way to a more bleak picture of our future, and researchers have issued a warning about what this means for the state of our planet.

What's happening?

In June 2022, as Grist detailed, geomorphologist Andrew Christ was conducting postdoctoral research on the relationship between glaciers and landscapes for the University of Vermont, taking samples from Greenland ice cores and studying what they held.

After seeing small black spots in a plastic tub after draining some dirty ice slush, Christ believed it was similar to something he had seen before. Upon further investigation, Christ confirmed his hunch, with the flecks identified as tiny fossils. These were later identified as ancient poppies, insect fragments, and bits of tree bark.

This incredible discovery suggested that Greenland was at least partially free from its now crucial ice sheet at some point in the last 1.1 million years. Later study from Christ and geology professor Paul Bierman determined that it might have been 90% ice-free.

While it's a fascinating insight into life on the Danish territory in years gone by, it also suggests that it might not take nearly as much warming as previously expected to lose the ice sheet again.

Why is the melting of Greenland ice concerning?

As Grist pointed out, if the ice sheet melts completely, it could lead to a sea-level rise of 23 feet, which could have profound impacts on coastal areas across the globe.

"Once you melt that Greenland ice sheet, it's irreversible," University of Colorado glaciologist Tyler Jones, who was not involved in the University of Vermont study, told the publication. "It will not come back for a very, very, very long time."

What can be done to slow the melting of Greenland's ice sheet?

Jones noted that these findings increase the case for drastically reducing the production of planet-warming pollution to keep temperatures down and minimize the rate of sea-level rise.

That means we all have a role to play to live responsibly and sustainably. Whether that's ditching the car for less polluting forms of transportation or making your voice heard at the ballot box to elect pro-climate candidates to enact crucial environment-focused policies, we can all make a difference no matter the scale of our positive climate actions.

