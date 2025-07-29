Energy company announces ambitious plan to tap into limitless underground energy source: 'A unique opportunity'

"Could be a crucial step in unlocking additional value."

Greenland is getting an exciting new project that will potentially save its residents money on their electricity bills.

According to Think Geoenergy, "Sproule-ERCE [an energy company] has been contracted by Pulsar Helium Inc. [a helium development and exploration company] to conduct a pre-feasibility study for a planned helium-geothermal project at the Tunu site in East Greenland."

Geothermal energy is heat that comes from the ground. The Earth's core is made of solid iron, and as it goes through its natural decay process, it releases heat, which is as hot as the surface of the sun. The heat warms rocks and water, such as the Old Faithful Geyser at Yellowstone National Park and Conundrum Hot Springs in Colorado.

The Greenland project is unique because it's one of the few places in Europe where helium can be found.

Think Geoenergy reported that the "helium concentrations in sampled hot springs [reach] up to 0.8%, and [it] also demonstrates significant geothermal energy prospects with reservoir temperatures estimated between 80°C and 110°C, making cogeneration of power and heat potentially feasible."

Low-velocity anomaly zones were identified in a 2024 survey, indicating that exploratory drilling could be feasible. It aligned "with surface hydrothermal activity and faults linked to gas emissions," per Think Geoenergy.

Pulsar is the first company in the region to be granted a license for helium exploration. This means it has exclusive rights to hydrogen, helium, and other minerals. This doesn't include hydrocarbons or radioactive elements.

It is also in an ideal location for transporting helium into Europe and has "potential for renewable geothermal power for the local community," per Think Geoenergy.

Geothermal energy can actually save you an average of $1,200 annually on your utility bills, so it's definitely worth looking into.

You can use a heat pump to extract the energy. For ground-source heat pumps, the underground pipes carry a fluid, often water, and are warmed by the surrounding soil and rocks.

The heat is then taken from the water through a heat exchanger to warm the home. To cool the home, the process works in reverse, taking the heat out of the home.

Geothermal energy is also better for the environment because it doesn't produce the polluting gases that warm the planet, like dirty energy sources do.

Pulsar President and CEO Thomas Abraham-James said, "The Tunu project is a unique opportunity."

He added, "This Pre-Feasibility Study could be a crucial step in unlocking additional value for our shareholders and support Europe's critical raw materials and clean energy ambitions."

